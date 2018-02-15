Flu kills first Delaware woman without underlying illness

Delaware health officials say the flu has killed the first person in the state who didn't have an underlying condition.

The New Journal of Wilmington reports the 47-year-old woman who died this week did not have this year's flu shot and was infected with influenza B. The 10 other Delawareans who have died from the flu all had underlying conditions; Six of them had received a flu shot.

Director of the Division of Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay says the woman's death is a solemn reminder the flu can kill otherwise healthy people.

The newspaper quotes health officials as saying reports indicate the number of lab-confirmed cases for the week ending Feb. 10 exceeds 1,200 — breaking the record set the week of Jan. 28 of 995 cases.

