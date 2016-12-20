Graphics Arts History Expert to Lead Vatican Museums

Pope Francis has named a graphics arts history expert to head the Vatican Museums, which include the Sistine Chapel with Michelangelo's frescoed ceiling.

The Vatican said on Tuesday Barbara Jatta will be the museums' director starting Jan. 1. The museums, with paintings by Michelangelo, Raphael and other Renaissance giants, attract tourists from around the world.

Jatta, 54, a native Roman, has been the museum's deputy since June. Jatta replaces Antonio Paolucci, a renowned art restoration expert.

She went to work for the Vatican's Apostolic Library in 1996 and headed its prints office until 2010, when she was named curator of graphic arts in the prints department.

Since 1994, Jatta has taught the history of graphic arts at the University of Naples.