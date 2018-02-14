New Hampshire bill targets soda on kids menus

Fewer children will wash down their chicken fingers and fries with soda if a bill limiting beverage choices for restaurant children's meals gets through the New Hampshire Legislature.

The bill would apply to restaurants that serve children's meals that include food and a beverage for one price. Such meals would only be allowed to include milk, 100 percent juice or juice combined with water, plain water or flavored water with no sweeteners. Customers still could purchase soda or other sugary drinks on the side.

Democratic Rep. Timothy Horrigan said Wednesday the change would help children learn healthy eating habits. The New Hampshire Restaurant and Lodging Association opposed it, saying it would burden restaurant workers.

Lawmakers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Hawaii and New York are also considering restrictions on children's meals.