New Hampshire is latest state to sue OxyContin manufacturer

The New Hampshire attorney general's office is suing Purdue Pharma, alleging that the drug manufacturer has continued its deceptive marketing of OxyContin in a state that has been called the "ground zero" of the opioid epidemic.

In a civil complaint filed Tuesday, the state alleges that Purdue Pharma has downplayed oxycodone's risk of addiction, overstated its effectiveness, claimed it is nearly impossible to abuse and failed to report suspicious prescribers.

A spokesman for Cranbury, New Jersey-based Purdue Pharma the company vigorously denies the allegations, though it shares New Hampshire's concerns about the opioid crisis and is committed to finding solutions.

It's the latest in a string of lawsuits by state, county and local governments accusing prescription opioid manufacturers of fraud and deceptive marketing.