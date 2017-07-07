UN health agency's new chief says he will check travel costs

The new head of the World Health Organization said he is reviewing the agency's travel expenses, after an Associated Press story last month revealed the U.N. agency spends more on travel than on fighting AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.

Ethiopia's former health minister, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, took office on Monday, replacing Dr. Margaret Chan. In a "Town Hall" speech given to staffers in Geneva and in regional and country offices, Tedros said he would be examining "the recent uproar over travel costs."

In a story published in May, the AP found that the cash-strapped agency routinely spends about $200 million on travel every year and that its previous director-general often flew first class.

Tedros said he was "reviewing the situation thoroughly" and would ensure that money is spent efficiently.