Israel: Netanyahu's bladder stone successfully removed

The office of the Israeli prime minister says a medical procedure to remove Benjamin Netanyahu's bladder stone has been successful.

It says Netanyahu returned to "full activity" on Friday morning following the procedure the previous night that shattered the stone.

Such a procedure commonly uses ultrasound or laser to completely break up a kidney stone or a stone in the urinary tract.

The 67-year-old Netanyahu who hosted a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week is reportedly in good health.

Netanyahu's personal physician Zvi Berkovich accompanied the prime minister during the treatment at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.