Judge set to decide on where Charlie Gard's spends last days

A British judge is considering where Charlie Gard, a baby with a rare genetic disease, will spend the last days of his life.

A High Court judge is expected to decide at a London hearing Wednesday whether his parents' wish to take Charlie home to die will be granted.

After months of court proceedings, his parents on Monday withdrew their attempt to force a hospital to let them take their son to the United States for experimental treatment. The case then evolved into whether they will be allowed to take the 11 month old home to die.

The parents' cause caught the attention of President Donald Trump and Pope Francis and the cause garnered widespread grassroots support.

The judge is also considering placing Charlie in a hospice for his final days.