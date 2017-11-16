The Latest: Escaped patient says he needed to prove himself

The Latest on a patient who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flew to California. (all times local):

3 p.m.

A man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital nearly four decades after he told police he shot and stabbed a woman in a shopping mall parking lot says he left the hospital to prove he could act responsibly on his own.

Randall Saito told San Francisco television station KGO-TV in an interview Thursday that the hospital wouldn't give him a chance. He says every time he applied for release, officials made him "sound like a bad guy."

Saito says he used a fake ID to get through Transportation Security Administration checks at the airport. He says the ID had his photo and used another person's name.

He wouldn't say who helped him get the identification.

Saito was acquitted by reason of insanity for the 1979 killing of the woman.

He escaped from Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday.

———

10 p.m. Wednesday

More than a dozen escapes have occurred over the past eight years at a Hawaii psychiatric hospital where a patient described as dangerous walked off the grounds and made it to California before he was captured this week.

Information obtained by The Associated Press from the state Department of Health shows there were 17 escapes from the Hawaii State Hospital between 2010 and 2017.

Police and other reports reviewed by AP show in most instances the person broke "curfew" and didn't return after being allowed to leave for a period of time.

Randall Saito didn't have permission to leave the campus without supervision.

He left on Sunday and was captured in the city of Stockton on Wednesday.