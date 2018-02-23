The Latest: Governors push national health care compromise

The Latest on a bipartisan group of governors working on a health care solution (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A bipartisan group of governors working to strike compromise on hot-button policy issues is taking on health care.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) presented the group's blueprint for policy changes at the National Press Club in Washington on Friday. He lamented that one of the country's largest challenges seems to have been set aside by policymakers.

Kasich and Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper have been working for more than a year on identifying common ground in health care, immigration and other top policy issues. They were joined in Friday's effort by independent Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

The governors' plan includes their ideas for improving affordability, restoring stability, promoting flexibility so that states can innovate and eliminating duplicative and burdensome insurance regulations.

———

6 a.m.

A bipartisan group of governors says the two parties can and should work together to improve the nation's health care system.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and others are set to discuss the group's latest policy work on health care during a news conference Friday in Washington.

Their blueprint lays out ways to improve affordability, restore stability, promote flexibility in the states and eliminate burdensome or overlapping insurance regulations.

Some specifics include urging the federal government to restore insurer subsidies that were stopped by Republican President Donald Trump, triggering sharp increases in premiums this year, and supporting more outreach to help sign people up for coverage.

Kasich and Hickenlooper, who are both term-limited, have been working together for more than a year.