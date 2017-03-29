The Latest: Muslim runs for California lt. gov

The Latest on a Muslim immigrant running for California lieutenant governor (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A Pakistani-born doctor who's running for lieutenant governor of California says his priorities are saving Obamacare and fighting what he calls "Donald Trump's hate."

Dr. Asif Mahmood announced his candidacy on Wednesday. The job is a largely ceremonial post but would give him a platform to address his concerns.

However, the Los Angeles-area pulmonologist will need to build a statewide coalition to have a chance.

Mahmood says as a physician, he's seen the need to provide health care. He wants Obamacare protected and Medicare expanded to cover everyone.

He's also calling for expanded educational opportunities — including free community college tuition in California.

Finally, the Democrat calls himself a proud Muslim who loves America and says California should lead the fight against what he considers President Trump's intolerance.

———

9:09 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A physician who came to the U.S. from Pakistan is joining the 2018 race for California lieutenant governor, promising to run on his Muslim faith, immigrant past and career in medicine.

Dr. Asif Mahmood will kick off his candidacy with a Wednesday afternoon press conference in downtown Los Angeles.

On his campaign web site the pulmonologist says his status as a Democrat, a Muslim and an immigrant makes him a "triple threat." He vows to fight what he calls President Donald Trump's discriminatory attacks on immigrants.

Mahmood moved to Kentucky in the 1990s to complete medical school and came to California in 2000. He lives near Los Angeles with his wife and three teenage children.

State Sen. Ed Hernandez is also running for lieutenant governor.