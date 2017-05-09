The Latest: Senate confirms Gottlieb as FDA commissioner

WASHINGTON — May 9, 2017, 5:28 PM ET
FILE - In this April 5, 2017 file photo, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner-designate Dr. Scott Gottlieb testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. The Senate is on track to confirm Gottlieb as the head of the Food and Drug Administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Latest on confirmation of Dr. Scott Gottlieb as FDA commissioner (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Scott Gottlieb as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

The vote was 57-42 on Tuesday.

Gottlieb is a physician-turned-health consultant who has criticized many FDA regulations as unnecessary and has faced criticism from Democrats over his financial entanglements.

Democratic senators point to the hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting or other fees that Gottlieb received from several FDA-regulated companies. He said he would recuse himself for a year from some decisions and resign from several positions.

The FDA regulates products that affect about a quarter of all consumer spending — everything from new drugs and medical devices to food safety, tobacco and e-cigarettes.

Gottlieb has said opioid addiction is the biggest crisis facing the agency and the issue will "require dramatic action."