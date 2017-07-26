The Latest: Trump blasts Murkowski on health care vote

The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is attacking a Republican senator who opposed moving forward with long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, "really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!"

Murkowski was one of two Republicans who on Tuesday voted against allowing debate of GOP legislation to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act.

The final tally was 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

Trump has been pushing lawmakers to deliver on their promises to repeal and replace. But whether Republicans can find consensus remains unclear.

——

3:46 a.m.

Where the Senate Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law ends up is anyone's guess. But early indications are the GOP will have a hard time replacing that statute with any sweeping changes.

Senators planned to vote Wednesday on a Republican amendment repealing much of President Barack Obama's law and giving Congress two years to concoct a replacement. Solid Democratic opposition and Republicans unwilling to erase the law without a replacement in hand were expected to defeat that plan.

Late Tuesday, the Senate voted 57-43 to block a wide-ranging proposal by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell replacing Obama's law with a far more restrictive GOP substitute. Those voting no included nine Republicans.

That roll call raised questions about what splintered Republicans can achieve in terms of reshaping Obama's law.