The Latest: Trump keeps up Twitter pressure on health care

The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says "we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!" on health care.

Trump has been pressuring Senate Republicans to vote on a health care bill "after 7 years of talking." A procedural vote is planned for Tuesday.

Trump says on Twitter Tuesday morning that Obamacare is "torturing" Americans. He says "I have pen in hand" to sign a bill and is urging a vote either to repeal, or to repeal and replace the Obama law.

Trump says it's "so great" that ailing Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain is returning to Washington to vote for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Trump's describes McCain's move as "brave" and the senator as an "American hero." During the 2016 campaign, Trump questioned McCain's status as a war hero, saying, "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

——

4:58 a.m.

Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care bill with a fresh burst of drama and optimism, thanks to Sen. John McCain's declaration that he'll return to the Capitol for the roll call.

Before the announcement by the cancer-stricken McCain, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already planned an initial vote for Tuesday on simply beginning debate on the Republican effort. A victory seemed unlikely because of opposition and criticism from GOP senators toward McConnell's bill, which would erase much of President Barack Obama's law.

McCain's office announced his decision to return late Monday, improving McConnell's odds. In fact, McCain's announcement suggested Republican leaders had a good chance of prevailing since it seemed unlikely they'd bring him back if the measure was doomed.