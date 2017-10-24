Lawsuit: Louisiana sheriff rejected applicant because of HIV

A Louisiana man is suing a sheriff who he says withdrew a job offer because he has HIV.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday says William Pierce was told he had a job as an Iberia Parish sheriff's deputy, subject to a medical examination. It says the offer was rescinded after the exam found he is healthy but has human immunodeficiency virus.

The suit says the virus doesn't create significant risk for Pierce or anyone he encounters as a police officer and the Americans with Disabilities Act protects him from discrimination.

The lawsuit says Pierce has been a paramedic and EMS instructor in Ohio and an officer for two Louisiana police departments.

Lambda Legal filed the suit for Pierce against Sheriff Louis Ackal and Capts. Ryan Turner and Rickey J. Bourdeaux.

A spokesman says the sheriff doesn't comment on pending litigation.