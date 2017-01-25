3 Left in Race to Become UN Health Agency's Next Leader

The World Health Organization has narrowed down the list of candidates to be its next leader to three: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former Ethiopian health minister, Dr. David Nabarro, a British doctor who has worked for decades in the U.N. and Dr. Sania Nishtar, a Pakistani heart specialist.

The U.N. health agency announced the shortlist following a meeting Wednesday of its executive board. Two leading contenders — from France and Italy — were cut from the list despite their countries' campaigns.

WHO leads the global response to outbreaks but its credibility was severely damaged after its botched response to the biggest Ebola outbreak in history.

The successor to WHO's current chief, China's Dr. Margaret Chan, will be picked in May by U.N. member countries.