Maryland Governor shows off scars after cancer surgery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Feb 7, 2018, 4:28 PM ET
In this Feb. 7, 2018 photo released by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, hogan poses for a selfie in Annapolis, Md. Hogan, who says he remains in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, announced Thursday he has been diagnosed with "very non-serious skin canceThe Associated Press
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is showing off his battle scars in what he says is his second successful fight against cancer.

The governor sent out a selfie Wednesday on Twitter showing two surgical scars on his forehead. The accompanying text read "Larry 2, Cancer 0."

Hogan, a Republican, announced last month that he had two patches of basal-cell and squamous-cell skin cancer on his face. He characterized the cancer as non-serious, and noted that it wasn't melanoma, which can be more aggressive.

The governor said the cancer was the result of sun damage from a youth as a lifeguard.

It's not his first battle with cancer. In 2015, his first year in office, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which he says has been successfully treated as well.

