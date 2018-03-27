Maryland Legislature: Organ donors deserve tax breaks

Maryland's General Assembly has passed a bill that would give a tax break to people who donate all or a portion of an organ to another person.

The bill would let liver, kidney, intestine, pancreas, lung or bone marrow donors subtracts up to $7,500 in income on state tax returns to offset donation expenses.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the bill is sponsored by Speaker Michael E. Busch, who had a liver transplant last year that is credited with saving his life. His sister, Laurie Bernhardt, donated a piece of her liver.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has said he will sign the bill.

———

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com