Last-minutes changes to the GOP health care bill

House Republican leaders have proposed last-minute changes to the health care bill, which they've offered in hopes of winning over wavering lawmakers. The House will vote on them when it considers the overall legislation, a debate scheduled for Friday.

The changes are:

—Repealing essential health benefits former President Barack Obama's health overhaul requires insurers to cover. These include outpatient care, emergency services, hospitalization, pregnancy, maternity and newborn care, mental health and substance abuse treatment, prescription drugs, rehabilitation, laboratory and diagnostic tests, preventive and wellness services and pediatric care.

—An additional $15 billion for states to address health care needs.

—The earlier version of the GOP bill abolished an additional 0.9 percent tax Obama's law imposed on higher-income Americans to help pay for Medicare. The proposed changes would delay the repeal for six years.