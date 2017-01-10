Olympic Champs Biles and Raisman Posing in SI Swimsuit Issue

Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are vaulting into a new arena: the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The two stars — who combined for eight medals at the 2016 Olympics — posed at several spots in the Houston area not far from Biles' hometown of Spring, Texas for photographer James Macari.

The 19-year-old Biles, who captured the Olympic all-around title as well as gold medals in the team, vault and floor exercise competitions, does a handstand in one promo shot provided by the magazine.

The 22-year-old Raisman, who has been an advocate for promoting a positive and healthy body image for young women, won six medals combined between the 2012 and 2016 games, including a silver on floor exercise behind Biles in Rio. Raisman showcased one of the promotional photos on her Twitter page, writing "Love you (Sports Illustrated) celebrates all women for being strong and beautiful."