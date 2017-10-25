Online 'window shopping' for 2018 health law plans underway

The Trump administration says consumers can start previewing plans and premiums online Wednesday for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act in 2018. Open enrollment starts Nov. 1.

Although President Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for the program, officials at the federal Health and Human Services department say the goal is for consumers to have a smooth sign-up experience.

About 10 million people currently have private coverage through government-sponsored markets like HealthCare.gov. More than 8 in 10 customers receive tax credits to help pay their premiums, and that aid is still available despite the political turmoil over "Obamacare."

The administration says it has taken several steps to make the sign-up experience easier for consumers.

But they'll have less time this year. Open enrollment ends Dec. 15.