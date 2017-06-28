Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by summer's end

Vice President Mike Pence says President Donald Trump's administration will repeal former President Barack Obama's health care reforms by the end of the summer.

Pence's speech in a Cleveland manufacturing facility Wednesday came as a Republican health care Senate bill faced GOP criticism and uncertainty over whether it has enough votes to pass.

Republican Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman declared his opposition to the bill on Tuesday.

Pence pointedly declined to criticize Portman for his stance. He says they're talking with Republican critics of the bill to find ways to roll back the Democratic former president's health reforms.

Pence also took part in a round-table discussion with local business leaders to discuss taxes, immigration and health care reform.

He is on his fourth visit to Ohio since taking office in January.