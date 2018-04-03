Premiums shoot up, but many are paying less for 'Obamacare'

Consumers getting financial assistance under former President Barack Obama's health care law will pay lower premiums this year, even though the "list price" for their health insurance shot up. That's according to new numbers from the Trump administration.

After federal aid, the average monthly premium paid by subsidized customers on HealthCare.gov is dropping to $89 from last year's $106. That's a 16 percent savings even though the "list price" premium went up about 30 percent, now averaging $639.

The counterintuitive results show how "Obamacare" subsidies cushion consumers from rising premiums.

But Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, says more affordable health care options are needed for people who aren't eligible for the Affordable Care Act's income-based financial assistance.

About 11.8 million have signed up.