Rights report urges China to ban gay conversion therapy

An international human rights group says China's government should stop hospitals and other medical facilities from subjecting LGBT people to conversion therapy that in some cases has involved electroshock, involuntary confinement and forced medication.

The report by Human Rights Watch, based on interviews with 17 people subjected to the widely criticized techniques since 2009, comes as awareness has grown in China regarding the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Homosexuality was removed from China's official list of mental illnesses more than 15 years ago, but stories of families enrolling their relatives in treatments seeking to change their sexual orientation remain common.

The report says many victims of conversion therapy were forcibly brought to hospitals by their families, the subject of a groundbreaking lawsuit earlier this year.