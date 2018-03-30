Science Says: What we know about cancer risk and coffee

Mar 30, 2018, 2:47 PM ET
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous cancer warning label because of a chemical produced in the roasting process. Judge Berle wrote in a proposed ruling Wednesday, March 28, 2018, that Starbucks and other coffee companies failed to show that the threat from a chemical compound produced in the roasting process was insignificant. At the center of the dispute is acrylamide, a carcinogen found in many cooked foods, that is produced during the roasting process. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers in California, where a judge just ruled that sellers must post scary warnings about cancer risks. But some scientists and available evidence suggest that a daily cup of joe does not pose a huge health risk.

Scientific concerns about coffee have eased in recent years. The World Health Organization's cancer agency two years ago moved coffee off the "possible carcinogen" list.

The current concern is not about coffee itself but a chemical called acrylamide (ah-KRILL-ah-mide) that's made during roasting. That chemical is considered a probable carcinogen and a California law requires notification of potential risk. It's also found in French fries, potato chips and other foods.

