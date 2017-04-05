Tests find dangerous chemicals in Vermont state building

The Vermont Health Department says tests have found elevated levels of cancer-causing chemicals in the air in two of three state office buildings in St. Johnsbury.

About 85 state Human Services employees were moved from the buildings last week after the state learned of a potential risk of exposure to three harmful contaminants, chemicals known as PCE, TCE and chloroform.

Test results found that PCE and TCE were present above levels of concern in two of the three buildings, while chloroform is present slightly above a level of concern in one of the two buildings with elevated PCE and TCE levels.

The state is recommending that the building owner install mitigation measures.

Town records say the buildings once housed a dry-cleaning business.