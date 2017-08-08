Trump gets briefing on opioid drug epidemic

President Donald Trump is attending a briefing on the country's opioid drug epidemic during his break from Washington.

The session is being held at Trump's private golf course in central New Jersey, where the president is on a 17-day "working vacation."

Speaking before the briefing, Trump said, "Nobody is safe from this epidemic."

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump are among the attendees.

Trump's drug commission recently called on him to declare a national emergency to deal with the opioid crisis. An initial report from the commission says the approximately 142 deaths each day from drug overdoses mean the death toll is "equal to September 11th every three weeks."