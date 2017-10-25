Trump readies opioid plan, but some worry it won't be enough

President Donald Trump's long-awaited declaration that the opioid epidemic is a national emergency finally arrives this week. But some advocates are worried that it won't be enough.

They fear it won't be backed with the money and commitment to make much difference.

Trump is expected to make the formal declaration and deliver a major speech on the topic Thursday. That's more than two months after he first announced that would be his plan.

But some advocates worry the White House actions will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.

Others complain the president has spent too much time dragging his feet.