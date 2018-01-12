Trump's first medical check-up as president set for Friday

WASHINGTON — Jan 12, 2018, 2:00 AM ET
Donald Trump, Gene GibsonThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump walks with Gene Gibson, commanding officer at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet, as he arrives to meet with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump will be the patient, not the commander in chief offering comfort, when he visits the Walter Reed military hospital. Trump heads to the medical facility in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, for his first medical check-up as president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump will be the patient, not the commander in chief offering comfort, when he visits the Walter Reed military hospital.

Trump heads to the medical facility in the Maryland suburbs of Washington on Friday for his first medical check-up as president.

But what has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the debate about his fitness for office that intensified following publication of an insider's account of Trump's first year as president.

Trump has pushed back hard against any suggestion that he's mentally unfit, declaring himself a "very stable genius."

Trump's two previous visits to Walter Reed were to cheer wounded service members.

Comments