US facing shortage of yellow fever vaccine for travelers

NEW YORK — Apr 28, 2017, 11:14 AM ET
The Associated Press
FILE -In this July 21, 2016 file photo, residents of the Kisenso district of Kinshasa, receive yellow fever vaccines. The United States is facing a looming shortage of a yellow fever vaccine for travelers, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands who journey to countries where the deadly disease spreads. Doses of the one vaccine licensed in the U.S. will run out as early as next month, U.S. health officials said Friday, April 28, 2017. They said they are making arrangements to bring in another vaccine, licensed in Europe, on a limited basis.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Americans who need a yellow fever shot for travel may soon have a harder time getting the vaccine.

A manufacturing issue has created a shortage of the only vaccine licensed in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that doses could run out as early as next month. Officials are bringing in another vaccine that's used in other countries but it will be available at far fewer clinics.

The vaccine is recommended for travelers to certain areas in South America and Africa, and about 20 countries require proof of vaccination for entry. For most people, only one dose of vaccine is needed in their lifetime.

The yellow fever virus is spread by the same mosquito that transmits other tropical diseases, including Zika.