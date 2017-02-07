Vatican Debated Whether to Invite China to Organ Meeting

Vatican officials defended their decision to invite a Chinese delegation to an organ trafficking conference Tuesday, saying the positives of encouraging reform outweighed criticism that the Holy See was helping whitewash Beijing's use of organs from executed prisoners.

"Are they doing any illegal transplantation of organs in China? We can't say," said Monsignor Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. "But we want to strengthen the movement for change."

The Chinese delegation is headed by the former vice minister of health, Dr. Huang Jiefu, who first publicly acknowledged the inmate organ program in 2005 and later said that as many as 90 percent of Chinese transplant surgeries using organs from dead people came from those put to death.

In an interview Monday, Huang insisted that China had phased out the practice as promised by 2015. But doubts persist that China is meeting its pledge, given its severe shortage of organ donors and China's longstanding black-market organ trade. Critics of China's program had urged the Vatican not to invite the high-level delegation, saying it amounted to a papal endorsement.

The Vatican conference is a response to Pope Francis' efforts to crack down on trafficking in humans and organs. Delegates are to approve a final statement declaring human trafficking for the purpose of organ removal as a "crime against humanity," and encouraging countries to become self-sufficient in donation programs to cut down on "transplant tourism."

The Vatican conference heard that desperate patients flock to countries with lax regulations and cheap rates, including Egypt, India and Mexico, for everything from kidneys to corneas.

Huang on Tuesday proposed the creation of a "global task force" headed by the World Health Organization to crack down on the trade.

It's unclear how effective such a WHO task force would be, given that the U.N. agency is completely reliant on countries to provide health information and statistics and rarely collects or independently verifies data provided by governments.

China has long been criticized for its lack of transparency in public health. During the global outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome more than a decade ago, China initially covered up the epidemic. By the time China began to acknowledge the true scale of the outbreak, SARS had spilled across Asia and to North America.

More recently, China has been criticized for not quickly sharing details of its expanding bird flu outbreak. WHO, now run by China's Dr. Margaret Chan, has largely refrained from criticizing the country's efforts and has endorsed its organ transplant reform process.

China aside, WHO is typically loath to criticize member countries. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, for example, it delayed for months declaring the biggest-ever epidemic of the lethal disease to be a global emergency, fearing it would offend the affected countries. It also refrained from publicly slamming Brazil last year when the country initially refused to share virus samples from its Zika outbreak.

AP Medical Writer Maria Cheng contributed from London.