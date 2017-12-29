At least 10 dead in Egypt after gunmen opened fire at Coptic church, officials say

Cairo, EGYPT — Dec 29, 2017, 8:41 AM ET
PHOTO: A policeman stands guard in front of Mar Mina church, in Helwan, Cairo, Dec. 29, 2017, where several people have been killed in a shootout outside the church. PlayAmr Nabil/AP
WATCH Officials say 2 police killed in attack outside Cairo church

At least 10 people were killed Friday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a church south of Cairo, according to Egypt's health ministry.

The attack struck a Coptic Christian church in Helwan, a city east of the Nile River on the southern outskirts of central Cairo. Another five people were wounded in the shooting, the health ministry said.

A policeman was among the dead, according to Egypt's interior ministry.

PHOTO: Policemen surround Mar Mina church, in Helwan, Cairo, Dec. 29, 2017, where at least 10 people, including eight Coptic Christians, have been killed in a shootout outside the church. Amr Nabil/AP
Policemen surround Mar Mina church, in Helwan, Cairo, Dec. 29, 2017, where at least 10 people, including eight Coptic Christians, have been killed in a shootout outside the church.

One of the attackers was killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces deployed to the scene. The other attacker managed to escape, according to Egyptian security officials.

A security guard at the church immediately responded to the shooting by firing back at the gunmen, the officials said.

PHOTO: Security forces stand guard at the site of attack on a church in the Helwan district south of Cairo, Dec. 29, 2017. Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters
Security forces stand guard at the site of attack on a church in the Helwan district south of Cairo, Dec. 29, 2017.

It was unclear whether the death toll released by the health ministry includes the attacker and the policeman.

PHOTO: People stand near construction with bullet holes outside Mar Mina church following an attack on the church in the district of Helwan, southeastern Cairo, Dec. 29, 2017. Mohamed Hossam/EPA
People stand near construction with bullet holes outside Mar Mina church following an attack on the church in the district of Helwan, southeastern Cairo, Dec. 29, 2017.

Egypt's Coptic minority has repeatedly been targeted in recent deadly attacks, including ones carried out by ISIS.

In April, ISIS claimed responsibility for twin suicide bombings during church services in the northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria on Palm Sunday. The double bombings, which killed at least 45 people, led Egypt's president to declare a three-month state of emergency.

