More than 20 splattered with paint at English pub

Security footage from a pub shows a hooded man walking in and dousing more than 20 patrons in white paint.

Police said the incident in Lymm, England, just east of Liverpool, occurred the night of April 3 at The Venue, where customers were waiting for the pub quiz to begin, according to Metro.

"It went all over me and the customers, everyone was covered in it," Emily Clare, 25, owner of The Venue, told Metro. The incident lasted less than a minute. An accomplice of the suspect also splashed red paint across the front of the building. The two men may have fled in a red van.

Police are reviewing the footage and investigating the incident, according to Metro.

The Cheshire Police Department and the owner of The Venue did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.