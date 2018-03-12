More than 600 reptiles found as animal trafficking group dismantled: Europol

Authorities broke up a Spanish criminal group trafficking rare animals after more than 600 reptiles were found, the European Union law enforcement agency Europol said today.

Nine people were arrested and seven others were under investigation, according to Europol, which said it aided in the operation to dismantle the group.

Europol

The reptiles were from North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, Europol said. The group brought the animals to Spain from Mexico, South Africa, Oman, Australia, New Zealand and the Fiji Islands, the agency said.

Europol

Authorities in 17 countries, including Spain's Civil Guard, were involved, according to Europol.