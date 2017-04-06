American charged after mock IED found at Toronto airport

A 58-year-old American man was charged with mischief after a "mock Improvised Explosive Device" was found at Toronto Pearson International Airport today, according to police.

The mock IED was discovered during screening of the traveler's suitcase at a Toronto preclearance facility, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The agency said it paused all traveler processing while Canadian Air Transport Security Authority officials swabbed the device for explosives. CBP said the device tested negative.

The man was scheduled to depart on United Airlines flight 547 to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, according to CBP, which added that the plane was inspected and both travelers and baggage were screened again. The plane sat on the tarmac as passengers waited on board.

Police in Peel, Ontario, told ABC News that the man who was charged has been held by authorities ahead of a bail hearing scheduled for Friday. An officer declined to provide ABC News further information about the man.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 7:00 a.m. today, but was delayed nearly seven hours before taking off.

Peel Regional Police provide law enforcement for the airport, located in Mississauga, Ontario, just outside Toronto. CBP provides immigration, customs and other inspections at the airport for travelers planning to enter the United States.