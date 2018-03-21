2 Americans, 1 Russian on their way to International Space Station

Mar 21, 2018, 3:43 PM ET
PHOTO: The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship launches a new crew to the International Space Station at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, March 21, 2018.PlayDmitri Lovetsky/AP
WATCH Americans and Russian blast off for ISS

Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut blasted off aboard a rocket early this morning on their way to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz booster launched from a launchpad in Kazakhstan at 1:44 a.m. EST.

NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel are traveling to the ISS along with cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

The rocket placed their Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft into orbit and it is scheduled to dock on Friday.

They will join NASA's Scott Tingle, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and Japan Aerospace Exploration agent Norishige Kanai, who are already on board the ISS.

