Armed robbery at jewelry store in the Ritz hotel in Paris

PARIS — Jan 10, 2018, 3:21 PM ET

A jewelry store inside the Ritz hotel in Paris was the victim of an armed robbery Wednesday evening, according to French police.

No one was injured in the heist, officials said.

Police said three men were arrested at the scene, while two escaped with an undetermined amount of jewelry.

Davy Parker, who works near the hotel said there was a commotion outside after hearing what sounded like gunshots.

"Everyone was in panic in the street.” Parker said, “But the police arrived really quickly.”

The Ritz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

