Australian lawmaker proposes during same-sex marriage debate

Liberal MP Tim Wilson proposed to his partner of seven years Monday while debating the same-sex marriage bill in the House of Representatives.

After speaking at length about growing up gay in Australia, the 37-year-old lawmaker asked the speaker for a special request.

"And with the indulgence of the speaker, the person I have to thank most is my partner Ryan," MP Wilson said overcome with emotion. "This debate has been the soundtrack of our relationship."

"In my first speech, I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands. They are the answer to the questions we cannot ask," he added. "So there’s only one thing left to do. Ryan Patrick Bolger Will you marry me?"

With a big smile across his face Ryan said "yes" and the House erupted in a loud applause.

MP Wilson asked that his now fiancee's response be recorded in the official parliamentary record.

"Should let hansard note to record that was a yes, a resounding yes," Deputy Speaker Rob Mitchell said.

Update: We've dug through Hansard and @timwilsoncomau appears to be the first ever Member to propose on the floor of the House. pic.twitter.com/NLGLxpYIrm — Australian House of Representatives (@AboutTheHouse) December 4, 2017

According to the House of Representatives' Twitter account, MP Wilson is "the first ever Member to propose on the floor of the House."

The same-sex marriage bill passed the Australian Senate on Wednesday, November 29, without amendments.

PM Malcom Turnbull, a proponent of same-sex marriage , has vowed to legalize same-sex marriage "by Christmas."