The driver of a London bus who witnessed a jogger shove a woman in front of his bus last May is speaking out about the incident.

“Maybe he had a bad day, and the first lady he saw in his way just decided to push her?” Oliver Salbis told Sky News, referring to the jogger.

He said he didn’t realize how close the woman was to his bus until after watching surveillance video. A man can be seen jogging on Putney Bridge on May 5 in London and then suddenly pushing a woman into the bus lane.

Salbis said he stopped the bus to see if the woman was hurt. Although she was in shock and crying, he said he was relieved to see that she could move.

“I thought everything for her was OK, so I just went to the garage and reported the incident to my managers,” Salbis said.

He has not spoken to the victim but hopes the individual who pushed her is held accountable.

Police still not have found the jogger. Two men were arrested in August but later released without further action, according to police. Police have not named the victim.