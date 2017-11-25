British police interview 2 after stampede on busy London street

British police interviewed two people in the wake of a stampede on a busy London street that appears to have been sparked by an altercation between two men at a subway station, officials said. There were also reports of gunfire.

Interested in London? Add London as an interest to stay up to date on the latest London news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

After an appeal for the public's assistance, police said they interviewed two men who turned themselves in to a local police station.

We appealed for information following an incident at Oxford Circus yesterday. Since the appeal two men, aged 21 and 40, attended a police station voluntarily and were interviewed. Thank you to everyone who helped to share the appeal. The investigation continues. — BTP (@BTP) November 25, 2017

The incident at the Oxford Circus station of the London Underground sent people fleeing into the street and taking cover in nearby buildings.

AFP/Getty Images

Bystanders on the street screamed and fell over each other as panic ensued on the busy London thoroughfare.

Eight people were hospitalized with minor injuries, the London Ambulance Service said.