British police interview 2 after stampede on busy London street

Nov 25, 2017, 10:25 AM ET
PHOTO: Armed police patrol near Oxford street as they respond to an incident in central London, Nov. 24, 2017. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Armed police patrol near Oxford street as they respond to an incident in central London, Nov. 24, 2017. British police said they were responding to an "incident" at Oxford Circus in central London on Friday and have evacuated the Underground station, in an area thronged with people on a busy shopping day. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVASDANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

British police interviewed two people in the wake of a stampede on a busy London street that appears to have been sparked by an altercation between two men at a subway station, officials said. There were also reports of gunfire.

After an appeal for the public's assistance, police said they interviewed two men who turned themselves in to a local police station.

The incident at the Oxford Circus station of the London Underground sent people fleeing into the street and taking cover in nearby buildings.

PHOTO: Police set up a cordon outside Oxford Circus underground station as they respond to an incident in central London, Nov. 24, 2017.AFP/Getty Images
Police set up a cordon outside Oxford Circus underground station as they respond to an incident in central London, Nov. 24, 2017.

Bystanders on the street screamed and fell over each other as panic ensued on the busy London thoroughfare.

Eight people were hospitalized with minor injuries, the London Ambulance Service said.

PHOTO: Pedestrians run along Oxford street following an incident in central London, Nov. 24, 2017.Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Pedestrians run along Oxford street following an incident in central London, Nov. 24, 2017.

