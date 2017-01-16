Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33

A cargo plane operated by ACT airlines crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, killing 33 people and wounding others, authorities announced on Monday.

The accident took place at about 7:30 a.m. in the village of Dacha Su near Manas International Airport. The victims include four people on the plane and dozens of residents of the village. Several injured, including at least three children, were reportedly transferred to a local hospital, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Authorities believe pilot error is to blame. According to Kyrgystan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, two black boxes have been recovered from the wreckage, and international aviation investigators will arrive on Tuesday to examine them.

Dense fog near the airport may have complicated pilot's efforts to land the plane, authorities say.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed.

Boeing released a statement expressing condolences and saying, "A Boeing technical team stands ready to provide assistance at the request and under the direction of government investigating authorities."

