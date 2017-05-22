4 climbers, including 1 American, die on Mount Everest

Four climbers from four different countries died near the top of Mount Everest this weekend in what was a tragic few days on the world's highest peak.

Roland Yearwood, a 50-year-old American climber, died as a result of altitude sickness, according to Murari Sharma, managing director of Everest Parivar Treks.

Yearwood was a doctor at the Georgiana Medical Center in Alabama, and according to his bio on the center's website, he is married to another local physician and has two daughters enrolled in college.

The bio also mentions Yearwood's desire to climb Everest.

"During his spare time he likes to sail, dive and fly and is in the process of climbing the tallest summit on the 7 continents and is scheduled to climb Everest next spring,” it reads.

The body of an Indian has been found, and climbers from Slovakia and Australia also died while attempting to summit Everest over the weekend.

Ravi Kumar, the Indian, became ill during his descent from the summit on Saturday and failed to reach the nearest camp, according to a report in The Associated Press.

Francesco Enrico Marchetti, the Australian, also died while climbing down Everest, according to a report in The Himalayan Times.

The Slovakian climber who died Sunday was 50-year-old Vladimir Strba, Tourism Ministry official Gyanendra Shrestha told the AP.

Six climbers have died on Everest during the current spring climbing season, which runs from March to the end of May, the AP reported.

ABC News' Vivek Raj and Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.