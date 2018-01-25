Commuter train crash in Milan kills at least 4

A packed commuter train derailed during morning rush hour outside of Milan, Italy, killing at least four and injuring more than 100.

The accident happened on the busy Trenord commuter line as the train was leaving the Pioltello-Limito station around 7 a.m. Multiple cars flipped on their sides while others teetered precariously.

Dozens of emergency personnel arrived on scene, with firefighters using cutting tools to free passengers trapped inside cars. At least five passengers were reported to have suffered serious injuries, while dozens of others had minor injuries.

#Milano #25gen, aggiornamento ore 10 deragliamento treno tra #Segrate e #Pioltello: oltre 90 #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro con 16 automezzi in soccorso, conclusa l’ispezione dei convogli coinvolti pic.twitter.com/o2klMpzptu — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) January 25, 2018

An initial inspection by Italian Railways indicates there was a break of about 8 inches in one of the tracks about a mile from where the train derailed.

The Milan prosecutor's office has opened an official investigation into the incident.