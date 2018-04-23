Critically-endangered Mekong river dolphins start to show signs of a comeback

Apr 23, 2018, 4:35 PM ET
PHOTO: River dolphins in the Mekong river near Kratie province in the northeastern of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The number of critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphins along a stretch of the Mekong River has increased for the first time in 20 years.World Wildlife Fund via AP
After decades of decline, the critically-endangered Mekong river dolphin has increased in population for the first time in a census released by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the government of Cambodia.

PHOTO: A view of the Mekong river valley in Cambodia.World Wildlife Fund
A view of the Mekong river valley in Cambodia.

One of just a few species of river dolphins in the world, Mekong dolphins had plummeted from 200 in 1997, the first year they were counted, to just 80 in 2015. Today the population is estimated at 97 with three dolphins born just this year.

PHOTO: Irrawaddy dolphins surface in Cambodias Mekong river.Lor Kimsan/World Wildlife Fund
Irrawaddy dolphins surface in Cambodia's Mekong river.

Effective patrolling by teams of river guards and the strict confiscation of illegal gill nets which trap and drown the dolphins are the main reasons for the increase, according to experts.

PHOTO: River guards confiscate illegal fishing nets along a protected area of the Mekong river in Cambodia where Irrawaddy river dolphins are critically endangered.Chakrey Un/World Wildlife Fund
River guards confiscate illegal fishing nets along a protected area of the Mekong river in Cambodia where Irrawaddy river dolphins are critically endangered.

Law enforcement efforts and increased ecotourism has helped draw attention to the dolphins while bringing economic opportunities beyond fishing.

PHOTO: Researchers conduct a population survey from a boat in the Mekong river of Irrawaddy river dolphins in Cambodia.Lee Poston/World Wildlife Fund
Researchers conduct a population survey from a boat in the Mekong river of Irrawaddy river dolphins in Cambodia.

The latest survey shows other encouraging signs, with improvements in survival rates, an increase in the number of calves and a drop in deaths.

“River dolphins are indicators of the health of the Mekong River and their recovery is a hopeful sign for the river and the millions of people who depend on it,” said Seng Teak, country director of WWF Cambodia.

PHOTO: Birds fly over the Mekong river in Cambodia at sunset.Lee Poston/World Wildlife Fund
Birds fly over the Mekong river in Cambodia at sunset.

