Driver detained in France after students injured, officials say

A driver was detained in a suburb of Toulouse, France, today after an incident that left some students injured, officials said.

Interested in France? Add France as an interest to stay up to date on the latest France news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Very shocked by the aggression against students at Blagnac," Toulouse Mayor Jean-Luc Moudenc wrote in French on Twitter. "We bring them all our support as well as to their loved ones."

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb confirmed on Twitter that the driver was detained.

"Support for injured young people in Blagnac, immediately taken care of by our emergency services," Collomb wrote in French on Twitter. "I salute the responsiveness of the [national police] who detained the driver. It is the investigation that will determine the nature of his act."

Local authorities are in charge of the investigation for now, the Paris prosecutor's office told ABC News.

Toulouse Prosecutor Pierre-Yves Couilleau said on BFM TV that the suspect drove his car into three students. The suspect did not resist arrest and told police his act was "deliberate and that he has been thinking about doing this the past month." Couilleau said the man has "psychological issues" and is not on France's terror watch list.

ABC News' Paul Pradier and Kirit Radia contributed to this report.