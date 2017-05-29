Emotional vigil held in Manchester's St. Ann's Square 1 week after concert terror attack

May 29, 2017, 6:26 PM ET
PHOTO: People pay their respects for the victims of the Manchester bombing during a vigil at St Anns Square in Manchester, Britain, May 29, 2017. Nigel Roddis/EPA
An emotional candlelight vigil was held in Manchester's St. Ann's Square one week after a terror attack killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Hundreds turned out for the event, where a moment of silence was held at 10:32 p.m. local time -- exactly one week after the attack began.

A sea of flowers, candles and balloons filled the square as hundreds of mourners paid their respects to the victims.

PHOTO: A member of the public lights memorial candles before a vigil in St Anns Square in Manchester, north west England on May 29, 2017, placed in tribute to the victims of the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena. Jon Super/AFP/Getty Images
One young attendee, who was wearing a wearing an Ariana Grande T-shirt from last year’s Honeymoon Tour, told ABC News that she attended the vigil because she wanted to “prove” that they could “get through anything.”

PHOTO: People attend a vigil for the victims of last weeks attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 29, 2017. Andrew Yates/Reuters
Another teenage girl said, “The whole Manchester was very disgusted about what happened.”

PHOTO: People attend a vigil for the victims of last weeks attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 29, 2017.ABC
PHOTO: Police officers pay their respects for the victims of the Manchester bombing during a vigil at St Anns Square in Manchester, Britain, May 29, 2017.Nigel Roddis/EPA
On Monday, the Greater Manchester Police released a new photo of bombing suspect Salman Abedi carrying a hard blue suitcase just days before the attack.

On Sunday, another man was arrested in connection with the bombing at the Manchester Arena on May 22. A total of 16 people have been arrested, police said.

PHOTO: Members of the public take part in a vigil on St. Anns Square in Manchester, northwest England on May 29, 2017, exactly one week after a bomb attack at Manchester Arena killed 22 and injured dozens more. Jon Super/AFP/Getty Images
