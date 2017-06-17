Explosion at Colombian shopping mall leaves 1 dead, 11 injured

An explosion at a Colombian shopping mall has left one person dead and at least 11 injured, ABC News has confirmed.

Enrique Penalosa, the mayor of Bogota, Colombia, called the incident, which appears to have taken place on the second floor of Centro Comercial Andino, a “cowardly terrorist attack.”

Local media reports that the mall has been evacuated and officials are at the scene investigating.

Centro Comercial Andino is home to a number of high-end stores including Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Louis Vuitton.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.