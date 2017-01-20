'Good Luck, America:' Trump's Inauguration in Global Headlines

The world's eyes are on Washington today as Donald Trump is sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.

From Buenos Aires to Berlin, Trump's likeness can be seen on the front page of newspapers from every corner of the globe.

Some express fear, others express hope. But all will be looking to see how the incoming administration will wield U.S. influence across the world.

Argentina

In the Argentine capital, the Buenos Aires Herald goes big with a large profile shot of Trump and the headline: "Good luck America."

"What was once laughed off and thought of as unthinkable by the overwhelming majority of politicians, pundits, journalists and citizens will become a reality," the Herald's front page reads.

"Take a deep breath, this is really happening."

Austria

Austria's Neue Vorarlberger Tageszeitung newspaper led with a simple headline: "Change of Power."

Canada

Our northern neighbor's Toronto Star engaged in a bit of wordplay, headlining its Friday edition with "Pomp and Acrimony" beneath a photo of a proud Donald and Melania Trump at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday.

In taking the oath, journalist Daniel Dale wrote, Trump would be "completing this astonishing triumph over the 'haters and losers' who doubted him," and "his devotees ... described as racists and fools by pundits they distrust ... had prevailed, and the country felt Thursday like it was theirs again."

Colombia

Colombian newspaper El Espectador took a more fatalistic tone, using the headline "God Save America" over an image of a grinning Trump pointing at the camera.

An overlaid paragraph reads, in part, "Donald Trump becomes president of the United States today with 37% popularity, the lowest in national history."

France

France's Libération newspaper ran a rather comical photo of Trump disheveled by windy conditions -- his hair and tie billowing behind him.

"Let's go!" the simple headline reads, with a small paragraph stating: "The 45th president of the United States takes the oath Friday in Washington."

Israel

The Jerusalem Post played it straight with a headline that reads: "Donald Trump to become 45th US president today."

Mexico

Vanguardia, a newspaper published in Saltillo, Mexico, features a caricature of a bomb with President Trump's hair, and a headline that reads: "despite everything, an era of fear arrives."

A sub-headline reads, "Trump assumes the presidency of the U.S.: Mexico and the world in uncertainty for new geopolitics."

South Africa

South Africa's Cape Times in Cape Town features a photo of Trump with the headline: "Duck, it's Donald."

Spain

The front page of Madrid's El País newspaper reads, "Trump today assumes the power before a world on alert," and, "worry and uncertainty dominate the oath of office of the 45th president of the United States, a man made on the stages."

A sub-headline reads: "The number one enemy of Mexico."

United Kingdom

Across the pond, The Guardian newspaper features a quote-based headline -- "We have no idea what this guy's gonna do" -- and calls President Trump, "the most disruptive political candidate in modern times."