A woman in Australia got quite a fright when she saw a giant spider on her home on July 23.

Lauren Ansell told Australian media the spider's body and legs spanned about 10 inches.

Luckily, the spider was on the outside of one of her windows, not inside the home.

Lauren Ansell

Ansell and her boyfriend live in Mount Coolum in Queensland.

Arachnologists said the animal appears to be a huntsman spider, otherwise known as a giant crab spider. The spiders earned the moniker "huntsman" because of their hunting ability and their speed. They do not make webs, they stun their prey with venom instead.

Lauren Ansell

Experts say though the spiders are venomous, they don't typically attack humans.