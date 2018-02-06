The history of the Olympics: Ancient Games date back to 776 BC

Feb 6, 2018, 8:12 AM ET
PHOTO: An illustration by De Courten depicting the Ancient Greek Olympic Games. The winner Of The chariot race is saluted and offered the Champions crown. PlayUniversal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images
The Olympic Games that we know and celebrate today stem from events held thousands of years ago in Ancient Greece.

The first recorded evidence of the ancient Olympic Games can be traced back to 776 B.C. The ancient games were dedicated to the Olympian gods and were held on the plains of Olympia in the western part of the Peloponnese. Pelops, king of Pisa in the Peloponnese, is venerated in Greek mythology as the founder of the Olympic Games.

PHOTO: Actress Katerina Lechou, playing a high priestess lights a torch at The Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on October 31, 2017, during the handover ceremony of the Olympic flame for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Aris MessinisAFP/Getty Images
Actress Katerina Lechou, playing a high priestess lights a torch at The Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on October 31, 2017, during the handover ceremony of the Olympic flame for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Initially, the games had only one event: the "stadion" foot-race. Coroebus of Elis, a Greek cook, was the first recorded winner of the contest in 776 B.C., according to historical records.

The ancient games were closely linked to the religious festivals of the cult of Zeus, and Olympia became a central site for the worship of the king of the Olympian gods. The games continued for nearly 12 centuries until Roman emperor Theodosius banned them in 393 A.D., decrying them as pagan cults.

PHOTO: The Olympic medals from the 1896 Games in Athens, the first Olympic games of the modern era.Getty Images
The Olympic medals from the 1896 Games in Athens, the first Olympic games of the modern era.

The Olympic Games were revived in the 19th century and have since become the world's premier sporting competition.

The first modern games were held in Athens, Greece, in 1896. Since 1994, the Summer and Winter Games take place separately, alternating every two years.

PHOTO: Members of the USA skating team shown on the ice practicing for the 1924 Winter Olympics at Chamonix, France. It was the first Winter Olympics held.Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
Members of the USA skating team shown on the ice practicing for the 1924 Winter Olympics at Chamonix, France. It was the first Winter Olympics held.

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, kick off in February, marking the 23rd Winter Olympic Games.

The first Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, in 1924.

