Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered a heated response Wednesday to President Donald Trump’s remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, during which Trump declared the Iran nuclear deal all but dead and called it an "embarrassment."

"Ugly, ignorant words were spoken by the U.S. president against the Iranian nation," said Rouhani in his own speech to the General Assembly, "full of hatred and baseless allegations."

Rouhani continued by defending his country's participation in the nuclear agreement and offered a threat directed towards the U.S., saying that Iran "will respond decisively and resolutely to its violation by any party."

Taking further aim at Trump, Rouhani said "destruction" of the nuclear agreement by what he called "rogue newcomers to the world of politics’" will not impede Iran’s course of progress and advancement.

"We never threaten anyone. But we don't tolerate threats by anyone," he said. "Our discourse is of mutual respect."

Rouhani also addressed Israel in his remarks: "It's disgraceful that the Zionist regime not committed to any international instrument or safeguard has the audacity to preach to peaceful nations."

Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech to the U.N. that his country was firmly against the Iran nuclear deal.

"Change it or cancel," Netanyahu urged.

Though Trump has signed temporary waivers on sanctions against Iran, the administration must decide by Oct. 15 whether to recertify Iran as compliant with the nuclear agreement. Trump has openly said if it were up to him, he would have already said the country has not complied. If Trump chooses to decertify Iran's compliance with the nuclear agreement, Congress would have up to 60 days to vote on any sanctions. Trump could also choose to stop signing waivers on sanctions or to begin enforcing the nuclear agreement with more vigor.